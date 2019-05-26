Bonita Springs man faces DUI charge after wrong way crash

A Bonita Springs man faces DUI charges after he is suspected of driving in the wrong direction, leading to a head-on crash Sunday morning.

The suspect, Nehemias Gregorio, 25, faces charges of DUI, DUI Property Damage and No Driver’s License.

On Sunday around 12:15 a.m., Gregorio was driving a Mazda Mazda5 on the inside lane of eastbound Immokalee Rd in the wrong direction, east of Collier Blvd. Camila Lamorte, 25, was moving east on the inside lane of eastbound Immokalee Rd. in a Jeep Cherokee.

The front of the Mazada propelled into the front of the Jeep, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release. Both vehicles came to a final rest nearby. The drivers each suffered minor injuries.