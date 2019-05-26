18-year-old bonds out of jail after impersonating police

Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Ryan Nelson on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer Saturday.

Nelson posted bond Sunday and was released from jail.

According to CCSO, a deputy was making a routine traffic stop near Golden Gate Parkway exit 105 on southbound I-75. When the deputy walked back to his patrol car, he saw what look like an unmarked white Dodge Charger patrol car. Eventually the deputy reached the driver and identified Nelson.

The deputy saw that Nelson’s car had a front light bar and what appeared to be a dash cam on the front windshield. Nelson told the deputy he needed directions to exit 111 on the interstate. The deputy asked him why he had lights in his car, and he said he uses them at car shows.

The deputy let Nelson go after warning him not to use his vehicle to pull cars over.

Later that day, the same responding deputy was dispatched after a report of a vehicle matching the one Nelson was driving speeding down Immokalee Road with blue flashing lights. The driver was also seen pulling into a Publix parking lot, appearing to scope out license plates.

The responding deputy made contact with Nelson after responding to the area, got consent from Nelson to search the vehicle and activated the lights in the car, which were red and blue.

Nelson was arrested and taken to Naples Jail Center and since posted bond and was released.

MORE: 18-year-old arrested for impersonating law enforcement in Collier County

Writer: WINK News