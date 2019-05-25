Police search for man accused of stealing from Cape Coral Lowe’s store

Cape Coral police are searching for a man accused of stealing from a Lowe’s home improvement store Thursday.

According to a manager of the store at 1651 NE Pine Island Road, around 9:40 a.m. the suspect selected two Husqvarna trimmers from the garden center and walked out of the store.

Police say the manager approached the suspect and he dropped the merchandise and ran across the road.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black shirt, tan shorts, and black shoes. The stolen merchandise was returned to Lowe’s.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Please use this Case Report # 19-008015.

Writer: WINK News