Crash with injuries on FL-776 north of Myakka River in Charlotte County

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on EL Jobean Road (FL-776) and Riverwood Drive in Charlotte County Saturday.

The crash is north of the bridge that goes over Myakka River.

According to FHP, there is a roadblock near the crash.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

Writer: WINK News