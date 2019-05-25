18-year-old arrested for impersonating law enforcement in Collier County

Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Ryan Nelson on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer Saturday.

CCSO received a call about an aggressive driver. Deputies responded to the area and stopped a man on Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard. The man was identified as Nelson driving a vehicle with lights resembling those used by law enforcement.

Nelson was arrested and taken to Naples Jail Center.

