Verbal altercation leads to shots fired in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police say on Thursday around 3:45 p.m. Fort Myers Police officers responded the area of Bassie Court and Henderson Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers interviewed two uninjured juveniles regarding a reported altercation with a man. The investigation revealed that T’Vauche Green-McKnight, 25, was involved in a physical argument with the juveniles and fired shots at them.

The victims were not hit by the gunfire. Officers then went to McKnight’s residence and took him into custody. He was charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders