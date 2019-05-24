Star Teacher: Ross Horton of Gateway Charter Elementary

This weeks Star Teacher is Ross Horton, a first grade teacher in the Cambridge program at Gateway Charter Elementary.

Mr. Horton knew at a young age he wanted to change lives, and that is what led him to become the stepping stones for his students that encourages them to become the best version of themselves.

If you would like to nominate somebody for Star Teacher, submit their name to Sabrina Katz Facebook page at Sabrina Katz WINK Traffic.

Reporter: Sabrina Katz

Writer: Lincoln Saunders