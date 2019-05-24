Metro Pkwy reopens after crews repair power lines

Things are moving a little better along a busy Lee County road.

All northbound lanes of Metro Parkway are back open after power lines fell on the road Friday.

Crews finished fixing the power lines. Earlier, drivers were stuck in a mess trying to navigate around the roadblock.

Lee County Deputies said a construction vehicle hit a power line, closing Metro Pkwy. from Colonial Boulevard to Danley Drive for hours. Detour signs redirected cars in the middle of rush hour traffic.

William Karrels works at the Hyundai dealership just west of Metro.

“It actually did affect my business already because I had to take an extended test drive and go around,” Karrels said.

Crews told us it took hours to repair the power lines because the construction vehicle caused so much damage. There are crews on standby through the weekend in case they need to make any adjustments.

Drivers navigated around the mess, as crews worked to repair power lines

“A freak accident, but all you can do is adapt to your surroundings,” Karrels said.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein