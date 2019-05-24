Lemon Bay student arrested for molesting a girl at school

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year old was arrested at Lemon Bay High School on Lewd or Lascivious Battery as well as Lewd or Lascivious Molestation charges.

According to CCSO, the 17-year old boy is suspected of grabbing a girl by the hand and forcing her into the bathroom inside the gymnasium where he molested her.

According to a release by CCSO, the girl attempted to escape the bathroom multiple times but the suspect blocked her from the exit before attempting the lascivious behavior.

The girl was able to escape the bathroom and went to class before reporting the incident.

Following the attack, the suspect texted the girl to apologize for what he had done.