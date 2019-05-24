Betsys Best Gourmet recipes
Betsy’s Best gourmet recipes offer healthy snack alternatives for the family

May 24, 2019

Most don’t think of cookies, donuts, and nachos as a typical healthy snack, but when cooking with registered dietitian Betsy Opyt, those snacks transform into a healthy food alternative.

Apple based cookie and donuts along with apple based nachos, is just some of the healthy dishes Betsy makes, and she says they are easy to do as well.

If you would like to find the recipes to these delicious healthy snacks, visit Betsy’s Best Gourmet website here.

 

 

