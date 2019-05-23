Women hold nearly two-thirds of outstanding student debt in the US

A new report shows about 44 million borrowers in the United States hold about $1.46 trillion in student debt.

The scale of outstanding student loans — and an increasing share of borrowers who fail to repay them — is presenting significant challenges to our society.

Yet despite the fact that the majority of college and university graduates are women, many people do not think of student debt as a women’s issue.

According to the report by the American Association of University Women (AAUW), it clearly is: Women hold nearly two-thirds of the outstanding student debt in the United States — almost $929 billion as of early-2019.

Click here to read the full report and a breakdown of why they say there’s a disparity.