Driver accused of killing 8-year-old in hit-and-run crash booked into jail

A driver accused of a fatal Cape Coral hit-and run was booked into jail.

Cape Coral Police Department arrested Logan Hetherington, 19, and transferred him to Lee County Jail Thursday for the hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old Layla Aiken back in March.

Hetherington faces charges for Leaving Scene of a Traffic Crash with Fatality; Vehicular Homicide; Possession of Cannabis and Drug Paraphernalia.

We know Hetherington has been in trouble on the road in the past. He went to traffic school in 2017 for speeding. Last year, he pleaded guilty to failing to yield at a four-way stop.

Layla died after she was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck while waiting for her school bus on March 25. That truck was traced back to ABC Supply Co. where Hetherington works.

Hetherington is in jail with no set bond or set trial date currently.

MORE: 19-year-old arrested in hit-and-run death of 8-year-old Layla Aiken

Trust us to continue providing updates on air and online with more info.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Writer: WINK News