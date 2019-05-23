Panera Bread store-bought soups recalled

Panera Bread at Home Soups could have plastic in them. Food manufacturer Blount Fine Foods is recalling it “at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup.” Consumer complaints brought the issue to light.

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Blount is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of soup with chicken products that may contain various materials, specifically plastic, Thursday.

The ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup items were produced on April 26, 2019. Open the PDF file to view recalled product labels.

MORE: Products subject to recall

16-oz. plastic bowls containing “Panera BREAD at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup” with a “Use By date” of 07/05/2019 and lot codes 042619-3V or 042619-4V printed on the bottom of the container.

For more information on the recall, see the USDA announcement.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Blount Fine Foods Consumer Care Team at (866) 674-4519 or visit www.blountfinefoods.com/recall.