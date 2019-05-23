Man suffers life threatening injuries when his car pins him against garage door

According to Cape Coral Police, a man is suffering from life threatening injuries after his vehicle door pinned him against a garage door frame at his home.

CCPD says the man initially parked in the garage of the home when the driver of began to back out of the garage but stopped halfway out and then pulled back into the garage for an unknown reason and stopped momentarily.

CCPD says the driver may have been attempting to exit the driver’s door of his vehicle but had placed the vehicle’s gear into reverse rather than park.

As the driver exited the driver’s door, and his foot came off the brake pedal, his vehicle began to roll backwards out of the garage. The open driver’s door swept the driver backwards and pinned him against the edge of the open garage door frame.

The driver suffered serious life-threatening injuries in the crash and was trauma alerted to Lee Memorial Hospital where he is currently in a critical condition.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders