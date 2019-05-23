Grand jury indicts Lois Reiss on first-degree murder charge in Minnesota

A woman has been indicted on two counts of murder in Minnesota on Wednesday while she is already in jail for murder charges in Lee County.

Lois Reiss, 56, a woman who triggered a nationwide manhunt a year ago, was indicted on two counts of murder in Minnesota.

MORE: Complete Coverage: Lois Reiss Trial

The first count is Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated with a penalty of life imprisonment without release. The second count is Murder in the Second Degree, Intent, with a maximum penalty of 40 years in jail.

Reiss is accused of killing her husband in Minnesota and a woman on Fort Myers Beach.

MORE: Accused killer arrested 1 year ago for Fort Myers Beach murder

Riess was indicted in June 2018 by a grand jury for charges of First-Degree Murder with a Firearm, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Grand Theft and Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information of a Deceased Individual of $5,000 or more, according to the state attorney’s office.