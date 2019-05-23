Large leatherback turtle nests on Florida beach

It’s World Turtle Day! In a rare occurrence, a leatherback turtle was seen nesting on Singer Island Beach during daylight hours.

According to the Loggerhead MarineLife Center, its research team sampled a nesting leatherback turtle after being alerted by lifeguards and beach goers.

Leatherback turtles are the biggest of all the sea turtle species currently living in the world today, according to the experts at the MarineLife Center. To date, the center has recorded 117 leatherback nests in the survey area this season.

Experts say that it is not known why some turtles choose to nest in broad daylight, but say that in the case of an encounter with a nesting female, it is important to keep a distance so she can safely and successfully lay her eggs.

Author: CBS