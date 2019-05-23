Honda recalls nearly 150,000 SUVS for sudden airbag deployments

Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it is recalling 137,000 new sport utility vehicles (SUVs) following reports of three injuries tied to sudden air bag deployments in the United States.

The Japanese-based automaker said it is recalling the 2019 CR-V to replace steering wheel wire harnesses and supplemental restraint system cable reels after six unexpected driver air bag deployments that occurred without a crash.

There are so far no reports of related crashes, the automaker said. The recall includes 118,000 vehicles in the United States and 19,000 in Korea and Canada.

Author: CBS News Writer: Lincoln Saunders