Former Collier teacher pleads not guilty to molestation, sexual battery charges

A former Collier County elementary school teacher accused of inappropriate behaviors with several young students pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him.

Hector Manley pled not guilty Thursday to a total of 21 charges.

The charges included 19 charges for Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, which is a Life Felony and two charges for Sexual Battery of a Child Less Than 12 Years Old, which is a Capital Felony.

The Circuit Court of the 20th Judicial Circuit of Collier County released its updated filing of the charges against Manley on May 17.

Back in March, Manley was accused by more than a dozen students for molestation and other lewd behavior. He turned himself in to Collier County County Sheriff’s Office for molestation and sexual battery charges after former students and their families came forward accusing him of the inappropriate behavior.

Manley is a former second-grade teacher at Parkside Elementary School just east of Naples Manor in Collier County.

