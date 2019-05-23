FGCU STEM Summer Camp in SWFL looking for high school girls to attend

Florida Gulf Coast University says they are looking for 9-12th grade girls to participate in their STEM Summer Camp for High School Girls.

Participating girls will learn content on issues of water quality in Southwest Florida and climate change. Girls will be mentored in the latest climate change research and how it is related to south Florida.

FGCU says the girls will be taken out on boats and mentored in field methodologies. They will collect all of their own samples and engage in authentic scientific research. They will be mentored in laboratory practices and they will use state-of-the-art laboratory instruments in their analyses.

Sessions offered for all girls in HS (9th-12th grades)

2019 Dates: June 19-July 2

Monday-Friday/8:30-2:30 pm

Location: Vester Marine Field Station, Bonita Springs

Pricing: None

Contact: Dr. Joanne Muller for application details

Please complete the Registration Form for consideration

Visit the FGCU STEM Summer Camp web page here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders