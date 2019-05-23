19-year-old arrested in hit-and-run death of 8-year-old Layla Aiken

Cape Coral Police Chief David Newlan said during a press conference Thursday that an arrest has been made in the hit-and-run death of 8-year-old Layla Aiken.

Logan Hetherington, 19, was arrested and faces charges of Leaving Scene of an Accident with Fatality; Vehicular Homicide; Possession of Cannabis and Drug Paraphernalia.

Police say Hetherington could be seen on surveillance video checking his truck for damage after the incident.

Layla died after she was hit by a truck while waiting for her school bus at the bus stop on March 25.

According to CCPD, around 6:18 a.m., Cape Coral police responded to a call for service in reference to a hit-and-run crash at the corner of NE 3rd Ave. and NE 19th Ter.

Aiken’s father, Glenn Aiken, told WINK News her two 9-year-old brothers watched her get hit by the suspected truck that never stopped.

Aiken was a second-grade student at Trafalgar Elementary school.

Many are asking why it took so long to make an arrest.

To prove the crime of Leaving the Scene of An Accident or Crash at trial, the State of Florida must establish the following four factual elements beyond a reasonable doubt:

The defendant was the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash resulting in injury to or death of any person, or resulting in property damage to another person;

The defendant knew or should have known that he or she was involved in a crash;

The defendant knew or should have known of the injury to or death of the other person, or of the property damage caused to another;

The defendant willfully failed to stop at the scene of the crash, or as close to the crash as possible, and failed to remain there until he or she had given identifying information to the other driver, occupant, person attending vehicle, or investigating police officer, or the defendant failed to render “reasonable assistance” to the injured person if such treatment appeared to be necessary or was requested by the injured person.

Watch the CCPD news conference below.