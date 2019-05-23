Aurora packing company announces recall on 62,000 pounds of raw meat

Aurora Packing Company, Inc. is recalling approximately 62,112 pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide for further distribution and processing.

The problem was discovered during traceback activities in response to random sample testing by FSIS. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders