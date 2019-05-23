LCSO searching for child abuse suspect

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers say they are seeking community assistance to find Bryan Enrique Vega.

Vega is wanted for child abuse.

Vega, 27, approximately 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

LCSO says if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brian Enrique Vega, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

