Two separate overnight shooting investigations underway in Fort Myers

Law enforcement is on the scene of two separate confirmed shootings that took place overnight in the Fort Myers area.

The first scene is just west of Fowler Street on Royal Palm Avenue and the other is south of Palm Beach Boulevard on Lora Street.

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson is on scene of the shooting near Royal Palm Avenue and says multiple evidence markers could be seen on the ground earlier around 2:30 am, but they have since been removed.

No other information has been provided about that investigation.

There is also an investigation south of Palm Beach Boulevard on Lora Street. WINK reporter Nicole Lauren says multiple people were taken into custody this morning, but it is unknown how they were involved.

Police could also be seen trying to break down the front door of a home involved in the investigation.

Trust WINK News to have updates from both scenes as the information develops.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders