FORT MYERS

Two separate overnight shooting investigations underway in Fort Myers

Published: May 22, 2019 5:34 AM EDT
Updated: May 22, 2019 9:16 AM EDT

Law enforcement is on the scene of two separate confirmed shootings that took place overnight in the Fort Myers area.

The first scene is just west of Fowler Street  on Royal Palm Avenue and the other is south of Palm Beach Boulevard on Lora Street.

Shooting scene on Lora Road in Fort Myers

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson is on scene of the shooting near Royal Palm Avenue and says multiple evidence markers could be seen on the ground earlier around 2:30 am, but they have since been removed.

No other information has been provided about that investigation.

There is also an investigation south of Palm Beach Boulevard on Lora Street. WINK reporter Nicole Lauren says multiple people were taken into custody this morning, but it is unknown how they were involved.

Police could also be seen trying to break down the front door of a home involved in the investigation.

Trust WINK News to have updates from both scenes as the information develops.

Reporter:Andrea Henderson
Nicole Lauren
Writer:Lincoln Saunders
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media