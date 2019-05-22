Shy Wolf Sanctuary bidding against developers for new land

A plot of land has become a hot ticket item in Collier County.

The Shy Wolf Sanctuary and two other land developers are all bidding on 47.5 acres of county own land, but the sanctuary’s executive director hopes the Collier County commissioners hear the voices of the Golden Gate community and supports them by approving the land in their favor.

“We need to get that land so we can be open to the public,” said Executive Director of Shy Wolf Sanctuary Deanna Deppen. “We cannot be open right now, we cannot be open to the public.”

The plot of land between Immokalee Road and the Randal Curve Parcel is being bid on by the sanctuary and two other land developers, both tripling the price, over $3 million, compared to what the sanctuary can put up.

Collier County Board Commissioner Penny Taylor said the board has quite the decision to make.

“We have fiduciary responsibility, but again, what they’re [Shy Wolf Sanctuary] offering is $1 million, half for half the property, which is comparable to buying the whole property for three something,” Taylor said.

Deppen hopes the commissioners think about what the community wants, an organization that’s been around since 1993 versus who is willing to pay the most.

On Tuesday, commissioners will get a recommendation from staff and vote on who gets the land.

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

