Police question two gunshot victims who came into Lee Memorial Hospital

Fort Myers Police Department said on Wednesday, around 1:30 a.m. Lee Memorial Hospital contacted the Fort Myers Police Department to report two men had entered the emergency department suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers responded and questioned the two victims who have been identified as Henry Leonard, Jr., 23, and Demontae Hart, 20.

No other information has been provided.

Police say this remains an active investigation.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders