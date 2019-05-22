Nor-Tech custom boats expands manufacturing warehouse in Cape Coral

If you are on the water this summer, you may be amazed if you come across a custom made Nor-Tech boat that was built right here in Southwest Florida.

These high quality custom boats that cost around $600,000 may become more recognizable in the south Florida waters since the expansion of the Nor-Tech boat manufacturing company here in Cape Coral.

“Todays boats are performance oriented and practical, sexy in that better word,” said Nils Johnsen, who is one of the owners and builders of Nor-Teach boats.

The new 100,000 square foot headquarters offers the finest customization experience when building boats for customers.

“You can choose big top, small top, multiple motors,” said Johnsen.

The idea to start the company began 28 years ago when two friends, Trond Schou and Nils Johnsen who casually built one boat per year decided to turn their hobby into a business.

“We did fiberglass, we did upholstery, rigged it and everything,” Schou said.

Now they produce about 100 custom boats per year, and with the new expansion in Cape Coral they expect to grow that number by 30%. They also plan to hire nearly 100 local employees, and even received a grant from the city of Cape Coral to help hire new, local employees.

“The city has been very friendly to us and helping us get grant money for hiring people,” said Schou.

The city also provides incentives to the company for hiring local employees. And even though a lot of their boats are built by and for locals, they are shipped all over the United States.