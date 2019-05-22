Marines veteran receives new, mortgage-free home for his service

Giving back to one of our nation’s heroes who gave so much. A veteran in Lehigh Acres just got a new home mortgage-free courtesy of a new program.

A welcoming day for veteran Yancy Green and his wife, Tiffany. The group, Building Homes for Heroes, gifted them a mortgage-free home in Lehigh Acres.

On Wednesday, the couple got a first look at it. The house comes equipped with everything Yancy might need.

“You know I saw the bathroom has handles for him,” Tiffany said.

Yancy, a marine, served in Iraq several times. He has received several awards in service to his country, including the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge and the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal.

Since then, he has had nightmares from the time he served our country. In 2003, his vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device. The explosion caused hearing loss, tinnitus, brain damage, and knee and shoulder injuries.

“My husband can start healing and just start living,” Tiffany said.

The couple made a move from Arizona, where the desert is a huge trigger for Yancy. Tiffany finds joy in all the little details. They have new neighbors, such as David Walker, who received his own mortgage-free home three years ago.

“To see what they do for the soldiers,” Walker said, “you can’t beat it, man.”

The Greens look forward to making new friends, exploring Southwest Florida, but most importantly, healing.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Michael Mora