Lora Street shooting in Fort Myers leads to drug arrest

Fort Myers Police Department say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 3972 Lora Street on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at around 3 am.

As officer arrived on scene they saw four men running from the residence. One of the men was apprehended and identified as Andrew Laquan Brown III, 23.

Brown was found to be in possession of Marijuana and placed under arrest.

FMPD says upon checking, officers noted damage to nearby vehicles and the dwelling. At that time, the investigation was turned over to FMPD Detectives and the crime scene unit. Due to indications of drug involvement, the Vice/ Narcotics Unit was contacted and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

While serving the search warrant, two additional individuals were located inside the home and were detained pending narcotics charges. A search of the home revealed cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a variety of ammunition and three firearms, according to FMPD.

There were no reported gunshot victims at the scene. This incident remains under investigation.

