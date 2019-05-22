Accused serial armed robber arrested in Bonita Springs

A Bonita Springs man was accused and arrested connection to multiple armed robberies.

The suspect, Domingo Gabino Pu Y Pu, 26, faces two counts of Robbery with a Weapon and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon.

The Lee County sheriff’s deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Mixteca Minimarket on Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

After pulling a knife, the suspect removed cash from the register and fled the business, according to the LCSO press release.

On Tuesday, LCSO received a call that an armed robbery happened at the Dollar Store and More, one-half mile south of the Mixteca Minimarket.

The victim said a man threatened her with a knife, insisting that she open the register.

A final call for service was received, once again from the Mixteca Minimarket, at approximately 6:34 p.m. The caller also said a man entered the store and threatened him with a knife. The victim said he recognized the suspect as the man who robbed the store days prior.

Deputies arrived and detained Pu Y Pu. He is now in custody.