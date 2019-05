Gas leak closes US 41 near Crystal Drive in south Fort Myers

According to Teco Gas a crew is on the scene working to get a leak safe along US 41 in south Fort Myers.

They say a construction crew not affiliated with Teco hit a 6-inch main gas line causing the leak.

There’s no injuries and no evacuation in the area.

It’s the second gas leak caused by construction within a week and they say it’s a good reminder for everyone to call before they dig.