Deputies investigate home invasion robbery in Port Charlotte

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating what they call a “home invasion type robbery” of a resident on the 3100 Block of Conway Blvd. in Port Charlotte.

An initial report indicates that 2 men knocked on the door of a home in that area and posed as utility workers.

They told the resident that they needed to enter the home to check the plumbing pipes.

After looking around the home for valuables, the suspects then removed jewelry from the occupant of the home and fled the scene.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in an unknown direction in a silver colored SUV.

If anyone has information concerning this incident or if anyone experienced having people approach them posing as utility type workers, we ask that you contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.