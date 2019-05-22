3 separate checks stolen from Cape Coral post office were altered, cashed

For the third time, another check was stolen, altered and cashed after thieves somehow took advantage of the post office off Chiquita Boulevard and now someone is down nearly $5,000.

The US Post Office out of Tampa says they know what is happening and they’re working with local law enforcement to figure out who’s doing this.

Now, local residents are wondering what is the best way to send money.

“Actually, yeah, I sent a couple of big checks outta here,” said Cape Coral resident Bob Vittoria.

Vittoria is now thinking twice about sending anything out of the post office off Chiquita Boulevard.

“People work hard for their money,” Vittoria said. “People work very, very hard for their money.”

On Tuesday, a victim told police they mailed a check for little over $1,000, it was taken, altered and cashed for nearly $5,000. This is the third incident Cape Coral Police Department are now investigating at the same post office.

“Now, I’m starting to wonder who’s doing this? Or, what people are doing with it?” Vittoria said.

Last week, another victim’s check was also stolen and altered for over $3,000.

“Mailing checks or banking online, both are relatively safe,” said WINK News Safety and Security Specialist Rich Kolko. “Many checks go through the mail and many online payments are made everyday. This seems like it’s a targeted theft. There’s a lot of information for the police to conduct this investigation.”

The post office recommends never dropping an important check in the mailbox after hours, use fraud protection checks and use gel pens to make out checks.

The post office also stated that this type of fraud case is rare, but do happen.

“This is different thing now, this is a physical checks that’s getting taken,” Vittoria said. “Who knows what they could do with your checks?”

The post office says if you become a victim to call police, but also contact the postal inspection office.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

