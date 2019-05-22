10 foot gator removed from highway in Orangetree

Collier County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies were called out to Immokalee Road and Randall Boulevard where a 10-foot, 6-inch long gator was in the roadway.

Trapper Ray Simonsen came out to wrangle the animal, and the scene was cleared more than an hour later.

CCSO warns that calls like this are more common right now because we’re in the middle of alligator mating season, which wraps up at the end of June.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders