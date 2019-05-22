10 foot gator in Collier County
IMMOKALEE

10 foot gator removed from highway in Orangetree

Published: May 22, 2019 9:42 AM EDT
Updated: May 22, 2019 9:49 AM EDT

Collier County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies were called out to Immokalee Road and Randall Boulevard where a 10-foot, 6-inch long gator was in the roadway.

Trapper Ray Simonsen came out to wrangle the animal, and the scene was cleared more than an hour later.

CCSO warns that calls like this are more common right now because we’re in the middle of alligator mating season, which wraps up at the end of June.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media