Vienna Beef hot dogs recalled because they might contain metal fragments

More than 2,000 pounds of Vienna Beef hot dogs are being recalled because they might contain metal fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release . The potentially tainted ton of beef frank links was produced on May 2 and shipped to retailers in three states: Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, the USDA said.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service urged consumers not to consume the recalled products, but throw away or return them to where they were purchased. The Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recalled beef frank links may already be in consumer refrigerators or freezers.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the recalled hot dogs, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, the FSIS said.

Vienna Beef products impacted by the recall

Vienna Beef is a more than 125-year-old company that’s known for its Chicago-style franks. It also sells salami and other meat-derived products.

The Vienna Beef products being recalled bear the establishment number “EST. 1” inside the USDA inspection mark and have the following codes on the label:

Vienna Beef 10-pound cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6″ 8’s 10#” with case code 013180 and package code 9122 on the label.

Vienna Beef 10-pound cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6″ 11’s 10#” with case code 013312 and packaging code 9122 or 9123 on the label.

Vienna Beef 10-pound cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 7″ 9’s 10#” with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 on the label.

Metal is among the unintended materials that have made their way into what people eat, with plastic, pieces of golf balls and parasites among the entities prompting food recalls in recent years.