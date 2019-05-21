Three arrested for street racing and battering officer

Cape Coral Police Department arrested three people in connection to a street race along Del Prado Boulevard that led to suspects resisting arrest and battering an officer.

Drivers Melvin Davila, Raymond Bogert and passenger Suegem Inoa were caught by police in two cars driving over 100 miles per hour, running red lights and weaving in an out of traffic.

According to the arrest report, an officer chased Bogert and Davila to a Waffle House in Cape on Del Prado. He didn’t call backup immediately, and it led to the two suspects assaulting the officer.

When the officer tried to detain Bogert, he knocked the officer’s radio off. The officer said Inoa, a passenger in one of the cars, hit the officer in the chest and knocked the officer’s body camera off.

The suspects continued to resist arrest until backup arrived and detained all three. Investigators said Davila spit on the arriving officers.

Bogert told police the reason for their street race was because they were just “being dumb and trying to impress the females.”

Bogert and Davila face charges for resisting arrest, battery and street racing. Inoa faces charges for resisting arrest and battery. She also faces a drug possession charge for a vape pen filled with THC on her.

All three are out of jail tonight.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein