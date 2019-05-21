Suspect arrested in attempted robbery at Westchase Apartments in Fort Myers

A suspect is arrested after being caught with multiple weapons allegedly used in an attempted armed robbery in Fort Myers.

Police responded to the call of a possible armed robbery at Westchase Apartments on Metro Parkway, Monday at 7:17 p.m.

Officers say, when they arrived, they saw the suspects vehicle attempting to leave the property and stopped the car.

In the car they found four firearms they say were used in the attempted robbery.

Billy Mansfield, 21, was arrested and faces charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Writer: WINK News