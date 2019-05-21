Phone scam spike in Southwest Florida

Over the past few days, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has received more than a dozen calls from people targeted by scammers. They say someone called them claiming to be from Microsoft’s refund department. The crooks tried to get remote access to the victim’s computer to steal personal data and money. WINK News spoke to Crime Prevention Specialist Beth Schell about how to make sure you don’t get tricked.

If you get one of these calls, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Fraud line at 239-258-3292 or email [email protected].