Man accused of pistol-whipping woman ordered to pre-trial detention

A judge ordered a man accused of choking and pistol-whipping a woman after an argument to pre-trial detention.

“He’ll remain in detention until the matter is resolved,” said Judge Joseph Fuller.

The victim, Shaquita Hutto, has previously been outspoken in the case and gave an emotional testimony in court Tuesday, but refused to comment afterward.

Video of the incident was also shown in open court of Craig Williams, 42, allegedly hitting Hutto in a parking lot.

A past homicide of Williams was brought to light by the State Attorney’s Office, saying “We know he has a homicide on his record. The victim has indicated that she was in fear.”

In March, Williams was arrested for this incident, but was mistakenly released from Lee County Jail on a $12,500 surety bond, instead of the $125,000 cash only bond, which was ordered by Judge Devin George at his first appearance before the court.

Williams was ordered to be held on the cash only bond because he has family members in the bond business. But somehow, Williams used a bondsman to put up only 10 percent of that bail to be released.

Judge Joseph Fuller said in court last month that a mistake was made by the jail and ordered Williams’ bond to be revoked.

Williams’ attorney, however, accuses Hutto of starting the fight, “This was not an entirely unprovoked incident where he randomly attacked someone within the community. This was in response to him being a victim of a battery when Ms. Hutto spit on him and hit him in the face…”

As Williams was escorted out of court Tuesday his fiancé yelled “I love you” and he said, “I love you” back before he turned to the victim and said, “You a liar.”