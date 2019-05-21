MGN Online
Lee County offering hurricane preparedness seminars in June

Published: May 21, 2019 12:40 PM EDT

Lee County Emergency Management is offering Hurricane Preparedness Seminars to help prepare for hurricane season, which officially begins June 1.

Time and date of each seminar:

· 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19: Caple Coral Public Library, Large Meeting Roon, 921 SW 39th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914.

· 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20: F.I.S.H. of Sancap, Sanibel Community Center, 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957

· 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27: Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, 1288 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Additional seminar dates and locations will be posted at www.leeeoc.com; check the website to see if registration is necessary for individual events.

