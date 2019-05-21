Lee County offering hurricane preparedness seminars in June

Lee County Emergency Management is offering Hurricane Preparedness Seminars to help prepare for hurricane season, which officially begins June 1.

Time and date of each seminar:

· 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19: Caple Coral Public Library, Large Meeting Roon, 921 SW 39th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914.

· 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20: F.I.S.H. of Sancap, Sanibel Community Center, 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957

· 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27: Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, 1288 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Additional seminar dates and locations will be posted at www.leeeoc.com; check the website to see if registration is necessary for individual events.