Lee County commissioners unanimously approve gas skimmer crack down ordinance

Lee County Commissioners voted unanimous Tuesday to crack down on gas pump card skimmers.

This was the public hearing and final vote.

Lee County spokeswoman Betsy Clayton said the ordinance will now become law and gas stations need to be in compliance by July 1, 2019.

Gas stations must install anti-skimming devices to protect consumers. The punishment for noncompliance is fines up to $250 per fuel pump, per day, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office along with Lee County Code Enforcement will enforce the rules.

Since 2017, Lee County leaders say they have discovered 43 skimmers, but the victims of these financial crimes are unknown. Worse, there have been no arrests.

Many other local municipalities have passed similar ordinances with success.

The City of Cape Coral says they’ve found zero skimmers since the ordinance passed 15 months ago.