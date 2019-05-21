LCSO investigating a shooting in Lehigh Acres neighborhood

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in Lehigh Acres where they have a neighborhood blocked off.

The sheriff’s office arrived at Cedartree Avenue at midnight and the investigation has only grown since then. One injury has been confirmed by no suspects have been named.

WINK News reporter Nicole Lauren says there are multiple evidence markers on the ground and a major focus is on a specific house in the neighborhood but little information has been provided by law enforcement in to what actually happened.

There is still an active investigation going on.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders