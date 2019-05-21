FHP arrests alleged drunk driver going wrong way on US 41 in Fort Myers

Florida Highway Patrol says on Friday, May 17, they arrested a man on DUI charges after he was pulled over for going the wrong direction on US 41 in Fort Myers.

According to FHP, James Bombardier, 57, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US 41 driving directly at the FHP officer. The FHP officer flipped on his lights and pulled Bombardier over before they collided.

When asked by the FHP officer where he was coming from, Bombardier was hesitant to say where he came from, before eventually admitting he was leaving a bar, according to FHP. The officer stated in the report that he could smell alcohol on Bombardier’s breath.

Bombardier took a field sobriety test, which he failed to pass. he was arrested and taken to Lee County jail.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders