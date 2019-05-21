South Fort Myers

Driver in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in south Fort Myers

Published: May 21, 2019 10:21 AM EDT
Updated: May 21, 2019 10:48 AM EDT

A driver was left in critical condition after a crash involving four vehicles on Daniels Parkway in south Fort Myers Monday.

According to FHP, Mandy Bosley, 40, may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash where she collided with three other vehicles at the intersection of Daniels Parkway and Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

None of the occupants of the other vehicles were injured.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

 

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media