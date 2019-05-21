Driver in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in south Fort Myers

A driver was left in critical condition after a crash involving four vehicles on Daniels Parkway in south Fort Myers Monday.

According to FHP, Mandy Bosley, 40, may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash where she collided with three other vehicles at the intersection of Daniels Parkway and Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

None of the occupants of the other vehicles were injured.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders