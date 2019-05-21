South Fort Myers
Driver in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in south Fort Myers
A driver was left in critical condition after a crash involving four vehicles on Daniels Parkway in south Fort Myers Monday.
According to FHP, Mandy Bosley, 40, may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash where she collided with three other vehicles at the intersection of Daniels Parkway and Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway.
None of the occupants of the other vehicles were injured.
FHP says the crash remains under investigation.