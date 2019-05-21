CCSO seminar covers digital dangers to keep children safe

Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram – that is scratching the surface. Do you know how to talk to your children about staying safe while online?

It is hard for any of us to live without our smartphones in our hands. We cannot expect our kids to be any different. On Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will teach proactive parenting.

Proactive parenting is knowing how to talk to your kids about social media and how to monitor how they are using it. Most importantly, it is about keeping that line of communication open.

“Instead of threatening your child with taking away their devices, let’s have open communication,” said Claudette Bennett of CCSO. “On what are you doing, what apps do you like, what apps do have, what do you do on them?

“Having that open comm before something goes wrong is extremely important,” Bennett said.

The event, which will be held at the New Day Christian Church, is not only about digital dangers. It will cover all sorts of signs your kid might be doing something risky.

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney

Writer: Michael Mora