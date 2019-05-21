Cape Coral woman dies in hospice care from October crash

A Cape Coral woman in the hospice from an Oct. 30 crash died on Saturday.

Now deceased, Christine Ann Meuse, 73, was driving a Black 2015 Kia Forte traveling west on NW 6th Ter approaching the intersection with El Dorado Blvd N. Kyle D. Stuurwold, 29, was driving a Red 2005 Ford F-250 traveling north on El Dorado Blvd N approaching the intersection with NW 6th Ter.

The Kia turned left across the path of the Ford, failing to yield the right of way, resulting in a T-bone crash. The front of the Ford collided with the left side of Kia, the Cape Coral press release states. The Kia came to final rest in the center median south of the intersection facing south. The Ford came to final rest in the north lanes of El Dorado Blvd N facing north.

Meuse was found a fault. She was injured in the crash but declined medical treatment at the time of the original investigation, per the press release. But, she died in hospice care Saturday as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash.