Bears brazenly break into family’s truck causing thousands in damages

A group of bears brazenly destroy the inside of a family’s truck Monday evening, causing thousands in damages.

The Ford Explorer, which was parked outside the family’s home on 32nd Ave SE in Golden Gate Estates, had significant damages. The inside door panel was ripped off, seat upholstery was torn into shreds and the interior roof of the truck has wires hanging in disarray.

The family told Collier County Sheriff’s Office they heard a car horn honking and vehicle doors opening and repeatedly closing around 11:45 p.m., according to the CCSO. The family was afraid someone was trying to break in or lure them outside so they called 911.

Deputies and the Aviation Unit responded and discovered a family of bears outside the home. At least one of the bears had entered the unlocked Ford Explorer. The bears left the area and deputies contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to assist.

Despite getting busted, the bears returned to the scene of the crime Tuesday morning.

LCSO advises locking your car doors overnight to deter animals and nefarious people from stealing or damaging your vehicle.

Writer: Michael Mora