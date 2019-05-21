All security checkpoints become one as RSW undergoes $200 million project

A change that will affect anybody who flies out of Southwest Florida. Every passenger must go through airport security and we saw huge lines this winter. Now, there is a plan to move security to a single checkpoint – all part of a $200 million project.

There are three checkpoints, made up of 12 lines, at Southwest Florida International Airport. The move will put them in a centralized location and out of all the expansion projects that is the most concerning for travelers WINK News spoke with.

Rob Knapp knows a thing or two about airports as he travels at least four times per year.

“I definitely know when it comes to waiting,” Knapp said.

That is why he does not support the new project set to break ground next summer. it means centralizing security checkpoints to one. He said the current system the airport has now works for him.

“In my experience, the airports that have more areas or when you have people you can just disperse them out, it makes sense that it wouldn’t be all packed and together,” Knapp said.

Jeff Mulder, executive director for Lee County Port Authority, told us the changes are designed to keep up with the population and traveling growth.

Taking the current 12 lanes to 14 lanes, along with the possibility for expansion to 18 lanes. It is crucial to benefit passengers and the economy as the design allows the airport to have placement for restaurants, gift shops and quicker lines.

“The checkpoints are busy during different times of the day,” Mulder said. “In the morning, the checkpoint may be busy during the day. When you combine all the checkpoint resources in one location, it gives you so much more capacity.”

The centralized security lines is good news for Ruth Abbott. For Abbott, 83 years old, it is her first time flying into Southwest Florida to visit her brother. She said she had a hard time navigating out of the concourses.

“It’ll be more convenient,” Abbott said. “I had no idea where I was going.”

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Michael Mora