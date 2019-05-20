Residents of Fort Myers assisted-living facility desperate for new home

The deadline is looming for several people in an assisted-living facility in Lee County. The facility is shutting down due to thousands of dollars in fines and allegation of sexual abuse that put is patients in danger. Its residents are scrambling to find new places to live.

Earlier this month, we reported Lamplight Inn in Fort Myers is closing for good because of a long list of problems, leaving people like Bill Komer desperately searching for a new home.

“I still feel stranded,” Komer said. “I still feel like I’m not getting any help.”

Komer said he felt stranded, since he learned his home is shutting down.

“We’re just a number,” Komer said. “We’re just a price tag, and it’s really sad.”

Lamplight is scheduled to close mid-June. The assisted-living facility told us it is helping people there find new homes. But Komer said that is not the case.

“Unless it’s their facility, they’re not willing to help you try anything,” Komer said.

In March, Komer was one of 96 people living at Lamplight. When we spoke to him, he said there were maybe 20 left.

“We’re treated basically like cattle,” Komer said.

Komer doesn’t know where he is going to live in the next 30 days. Lamplight has offered to move people to their other facilities but none are in Lee County.

“I would like it in the Lehigh area,” Komer said.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Jack Lowenstein