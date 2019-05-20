Monday is National Rescue Dog Day

Before becoming a rescue dog, some of these four-legged friends had to overcome adversity. Deputy Chance of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office now fights crime, but he was found last year with serve wounds and his mouth taped shut.

As these dogs overcome extreme obstacles, they are known to also provide friendship and independence to the people who adopt them.

Tails That Teach, a non-profit organization that educates young children about the connection of dogs and people, provides the following ways to get involved in the lives of rescue dogs:

ADOPT: If there is room in your life for a dog, consider adoption and giving one a forever home.

FOSTER: Many dogs abandoned to shelters benefit from socialization, or would thrive better away from the shelter environment. Others may need some medical care or rehabilitation in a home setting before an adoption can take place.

DONATE: Shelters always need donations. In addition to financial donations, shelters have a list of much-needed items such as blankets, toys, treats, and leashes.

VOLUNTEER: Help out at your local shelter. Taking dogs for walks, grooming, and giving them plenty of affection improves their socialization.

SPAY/NEUTER: Be responsible for your pets. Overpopulation is the number one reason shelters exist.

Writer: Michael Mora