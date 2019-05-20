Suspect arrested after Alabama shooting leaves 1 officer dead, 2 more wounded
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency described 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes as armed and extremely dangerous, wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet. On Monday morning, the Auburn University Department of Campus Safety and Security said on Twitter that the suspect was in custody.
The officers were met with gunfire when they responded late Sunday night to the disturbance call. Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said there is no indication that the 911 call was fake.
Lee County coroner Bill Harris said one officer died in an emergency room. Two other officers were wounded and were expected to recover.
“This is probably the worst day of my time here,” the police chief said. “Words cannot express the loss for this family, our family and this community.”
Authorities didn’t immediately release the officers’ identities. The police said no one else was harmed.