Suspect arrested after Alabama shooting leaves 1 officer dead, 2 more wounded

A man opened fire on police responding to a call about a domestic disturbance in an Alabama mobile home park, killing one officer and wounding two others, authorities said Monday. An intense manhunt led to his arrest hours later, not far from the Arrowhead trailer park, which is only a few miles from the campus of Auburn University, where students had been warned to be on alert.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency described 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes as armed and extremely dangerous, wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet. On Monday morning, the Auburn University Department of Campus Safety and Security said on Twitter that the suspect was in custody.

The officers were met with gunfire when they responded late Sunday night to the disturbance call. Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said there is no indication that the 911 call was fake.

Lee County coroner Bill Harris said one officer died in an emergency room. Two other officers were wounded and were expected to recover.

“This is probably the worst day of my time here,” the police chief said. “Words cannot express the loss for this family, our family and this community.”

Authorities didn’t immediately release the officers’ identities. The police said no one else was harmed.